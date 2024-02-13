CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Harvard Medical School by the families of people whose body parts were either stolen or sold from the university’s morgue.

A Suffolk Superior Court judge said there’s no proof administrators knew about the actions of one of the prestigious university’s employees. The lawyer representing the families of the victims said the ruling was disappointing.

“Turning a knowing blind eye to a situation can be evidence of bad faith,” Kathryn Barnett said.

The former manager of the university’s morgue is facing federal charges in connection with the allegations.

