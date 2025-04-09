WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge dropped kidnapping and conspiracy charges against five students at Assumption University in Worcester.

The students involved are accused of luring a man they met on a dating site to campus and attacking him.

Investigators say the assault was part of a “To Catch a Predator” style trend popular on social media.

One student is still charged with witness intimidation and another with assault and battery.

