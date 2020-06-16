Judge expected to order police to shut down Oxford gym that reopened amid pandemic

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An Oxford gym that defied Gov. Charles D. Baker’s four-phase plan by reopening amid the pandemic could get shut down on Tuesday.

Dave Blondin, owner Prime Fitness & Nutrition, Inc. on Norwood Court, has a hearing scheduled for noon.

He faced a judge last Friday, who ordered the gym to be shut down immediately. Failure to do so would result in a $1,000 fine for each day it’s open.

Blondin made it clear that he had no intention of closing the doors to his gym.

“Potentially arrested — it’s 100 percent worth it. I do not care about that, that does not scare me. If they think that it’s going to scare me, then they can go right ahead and do so,” he had told 7NEWS. “These are my rights as an American and I will protect this business with everything.”

During Tuesday’s hearing, a judge is expected to order state police to shut down the gym, change the locks and put barricades around the building.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)