DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham judge called a sudden end to Tuesday’s Karen Read case hearing.

Judge Beverly Cannone took action after special prosecutor Hank Brennan argued two defense experts, who work for a firm called “Arcca,” should be excluded from Read’s second trial, which is due to begin April 1.

“The commonwealth just provided the court with information that causes me grave concern,” said Cannone. “The implications of this information may have profound effects on this defense and defense counsel.”

Last June, the two accident reconstruction experts, originally hired by the FBI as part of a federal probe of the Karen Read case, testified they do not believe victim John O’Keefe was hit by a car.

The defense reported the experts were paid by the Federal Government, not by Read. However, Hank Brennan told the judge he did some digging.

Brennan told the judge that he obtained information from the Federal Government, showing the defense had consulted with the two experts and talked strategy.

“And then, a bill from Arcca to the defense for $23,925. That’s not trial by ambush. That’s getting duped,” said Brennan.

The experts gave testimony which bolstered Read’s defense that she was framed by police.

As Read left the courthouse, lead defense counsel Alan Jackson was asked if he had paid the Arcca experts.

Jackson denied paying Arcca.

When asked why the judge would have such “grave concerns,” Read said she had “no idea,” leaving the hearing.

“This problem is just getting started,” said 7NEWS legal expert Tom Hoopes. “It’s a potentially serious problem and it’s got a little ways to go before we get to the final answer.”

Read also filed papers in federal court to prevent getting re-tried on two of the three charges.

Last week, Massachusetts’ highest court denied her motion.

Read’s team says the jury in her first trial decided, behind closed doors, she was not guilty on two of the counts.

