NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Editors note: This article mentions suicide. If you need help, you can contact the crisis hotline at 9-8-8.

A judge has found former North Andover police officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons not guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon at Essex County Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

“This is my first breath of fresh air and I feel like I can breathe again,” Fitzsimmons said after the not guilty verdict.

Fitzsimmons is a North Andover police officer who was off-duty when she was shot by a fellow officer at her home on Phillips Brook Road in July 2025. She is accused of pointing a gun at that officer while he was trying to serve her a restraining order from her fiancé.

Fitzsimmons took the stand in her own defense Wednesday, telling the court she wanted to take her own life and that she “never pointed the gun at a fellow police officer.”

“I saw my baby go, my fiancé, my dog, my house, and I knew it as going to be my job, too,” Fitzsimmons testified.

North Andover police officer Pat Noonan testified earlier this week, saying that while he was in Fitzsimmons’ bedroom, she grabbed her service weapon, pointed it at him and fired, but there was no bullet in the chamber.

There was no body cam footage worn at the time of the incident.

“Perhaps the commonwealth could’ve easily met its burden if the officers had been wearing body cameras,” Judge Jeffrey Karp said.

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