Judge finds Mass. man guilty of manslaughter in death of Trooper Thomas Clardy

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man charged with causing the death of Trooper Thomas Clardy was found guilty of manslaughter on Tuesday.

Worcester District Court judge Janet Kenton-Walker handed down her ruling in the David Njuguna case as dozens of state troopers, family members, and friends of Clardy looked on inside a packed courtroom.

Walker found Njuguna, 33, guilty of involuntary manslaughter, negligent motor vehicle homicide, driving to endanger, and driving an uninsured vehicle.

Prosecutors say Njuguna was speeding and high on marijuana on March 16, 2016, when he struck Clardy’s stopped cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton.

Walker, however, found Njuguna not guilty of operating under the influence, saying “there is no consensus” on THC levels when determining impairment. She also found him not guilty of felony motor vehicle homicide.

The defendant’s lawyers argued that he had some sort of medical issue that caused a seizure and made him lose control of his vehicle.

Testimony in the case wrapped up on Oct. 29 after Njuguna was escorted out of the courtroom following an outburst.

“I’m really sorry for what happened,” Njuguna could be heard saying as officers escorted him out of the room.

The 11-year veteran of the Massachusetts State Police left behind a wife and six children.

Walker revoked Njuguna’s bail. He is due back in court for sentencing on Nov. 21.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)