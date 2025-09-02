BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge ruled that the former Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Chair was wrongly fired and must be reinstated.

The judge determined that Treasurer Deb Goldberg was wrong to fire Shannon O’Brien, who was accused of making racially insensitive comments.

The ruling also says O’Brien must be awarded back pay and benefits from the date of her firing.

O’Brien’s attorney says she’s pleased with the judge’s decision.

Goldberg’s office says the alleged behavior should not be tolerated and believes the judge made the wrong decision.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)