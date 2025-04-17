DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The judge in the Karen Read retrial gave Read’s lawyers several deadlines to turn over materials related to a pair of experts on accident reconstruction.

Prosecutors say Read’s attorneys have not produced the proper records or payment information between the defense team and two ARCCA accident reconstruction witnesses who testified in the first trial.

They say Read’s defense team is trying to blindside them with new findings that wouldn’t be ready by the time opening statements are made on Tuesday.

The two ARCAA witnesses testified for the defense as independent experts in Read’s first trial. They were later paid by Read’s legal team.

Read’s lawyers will have until noon Friday to reveal whether those experts have been hired to do any further testing related to the retrial.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night out drinking in 2022. Her defense argues she’s been framed, insisting that O’Keefe was killed by someone else.

