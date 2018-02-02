WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts man authorities say hid the body of an acquaintance who died at a party at his home and then lied to police about it has been granted $7,500 bail.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that 32-year-old Xavier Broughton appeared in court Friday. Broughton has pleaded not guilty to charges of disinterment of a human body and misleading police in the death of Justin Ramos.

Police found the 27-year-old Ramos’ body Monday under cardboard boxes and paper bags on a porch at Broughton’s Worcester home. He had been missing since Jan. 7.

Broughton told investigators Ramos died of a heroin overdose and he tried to revive him. A prosecutor confirmed Friday that an autopsy found Ramos probably died from an overdose.

Broughton’s lawyer says he thinks prosecutors suspected his client caused Ramos’ death.

