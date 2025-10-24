DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial of Brian Walshe, a Cohasset man accused of killing his wife, could once again be delayed as the 48-year-old is set to undergo further mental health evaluation.

According to court records, Walshe’s next hearing, which was set to start Monday, is now delayed or cancelled.

Walshe is undergoing a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital ahead of his trial. The hospital requested an extension on his evaulation Thursday, and a judge granted that request.

His murder trial was expected to begin in November, but this could push it back.

Walshe is accused of killing his wife Ana and dismembering her body at their home in Cohasset in January 2023. He was arrested days later and charged with misleading police in the investigation of her disappearance before ultimately being charged with her murder.

Walshe’s trial has been delayed before — it was initially set to start this month, but a judge ruled he must first undergo a 20 day evaluation.

It’s unclear if his trial will start on time.

