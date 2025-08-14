LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge granted Market Basket’s request for a restraining order against two fired executives accused of pressuring store employees into a work shutdown.

Joe Schmidt and Tom Gordon will now be required to stay away from the supermarket’s stores and offices.

Schmidt, the former director of operations, and Gordon, former grocery director, were initially placed on administrative leave, but last month were fired over claims of insubordination and inappropriate communications with employees.

The supermarket claimed Schmidt was caught on surveillance video breaking and entering into store headquarters in Tewksbury after hours, using the master key that the company said he has refused to return.

“In the past few days alone, Schmidt and Gordon had gone to at least 23 different stores without authorization and Schmidt had used a side entrance to gain access to Market Basket’s corporate headquarters where he spent time going through the offices of a number of associates,” Market Basket said in a statement. “The Court found that Schmidt and Gordon were not believable and that their conduct was harmful to Market Basket.”

The company said he was seen entering areas meant for employees.

Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, who was among those put on leave in late May, called the restraining order request “outrageous”.

Demoulas and Market Basket are slated to enter mediation in September.

