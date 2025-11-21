CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A virtual hearing was held Friday in the Karen Read civil trial, in which late Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s family is suing Read and the two Canton bars that served them drinks the night he passed away.

Attorneys for the Waterfall Bar and Grille and C.F. McCarthy’s pub in Canton told the judge they have turned over evidence to O’Keefe’s family.

The lawsuit says Read backed her Lexus SUV into O’Keefe in January 2022 and left him to die in a snowstorm.

Last summer, a jury found Read not guilty of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a deadly accident, and motor vehicle manslaughter while drunk. She was convicted of operating under the influence.

Read is also suing former State Trooper Michael Proctor, his supervisors, and several witnesses in the case. That suit was filed in Bristol County, where Read was living at the time of O’Keefe’s death.

Read did not appear on Thursday’s virtual ZOOM hearing, but her attorney said she was listening and expressed concern she might not be free to listen in on the next virtual hearing date.

The judge set the next hearing date for December 19, to accomodate Read’s schedule. A trial date has not yet been set.

