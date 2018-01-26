(WHDH) — The State of California is issuing a word of warning about coffee.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a state judge in Los Angeles is expected to decide whether coffee should be labeled as carcinogenic.

The debate is around a chemical produced during the roasting process, which is one of 900 on a state list of chemicals known to cause cancer.

If coffee is labeled a cancer risk, Californians could see warning labels on every cup.

