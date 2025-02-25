DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Karen Read case returned to court Tuesday for a high-stakes hearing regarding potential misconduct by Read’s defense team.

Judge Beverly Cannone asked the defense to explain what kind of contact it had with expert witnesses on accident reconstruction, who testified in Read’s first trial.

The witnesses, who work for a firm called ARCAA, were originally hired by the federal government.

However, the prosecution pointed out the witnesses submitted an invoice to Read’s defense team for nearly $24,000, as well as an outline of questions and answers with strategy tips written in the margins.

“The commonwealth just provided the court with information that causes me grave concern,” Cannone said in a hearing last week. “The implications of this information may have profound effects on this defense and defense counsel.”

Defense attorney Robert Alessi spoke on the judge’s concerns Tuesday.

“So, here’s the punchline, your honor, with the invoice. Came out of the blue. It came out of the blue. There’s one person that was more shocked than most about the invoice coming in, and the amount,” Alessi said.

“Did they pay it?” Cannone asked.

“Yes. That was just the point I was going to get to,” Alessi said.

Later in the day, special prosecutor Hank Brennan addressed the court, suggesting Read’s team knew exactly what they were doing by not notifying the commonwealth that they were communicating with those two ARCAA experts.

“There’s no acknowledgement. There’s no contrition. And there’s no confidence that we are going to get all of the materials we are entitled to,” Brennan said. “It is the bias, the relationship, that is critical and that was hidden from the court, the commonwealth, and the jury.”

“It is the bias and the leaning towards one side that was not disclosed — it doesn’t help the first trial to disclose it last week or 10 days ago,” he continued.

The defense is worried Cannone may take a step to remove Alan Jackson. He is the lead attorney, heading the defense team.

When asked if Read believes her sixth amendment right, which gives the defendant the right to choose their defense counsel, she responded, “I hope so, they should be.”

The hearing ended around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday. There was no immediate decision on if Cannone will take disciplinary action against the defense team.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe in Canton, back in 2022. Her main defense has been that she was framed by local and state police.

Many gathered outside the Dedham courthouse Tuesday, showing their support for Read.

A jury in her first trial heard inappropriate text messages the lead homicide detective, Trooper Michael Proctor, sent to family and friends about Read.

It became apparent during the trial that the FBI was investigating law enforcement’s handling of the case, including those with the Massachusetts State Police. According to 7News sources, the federal investigation into the case is over and no charges will be filed against police.

“I don’t know that I believe that,” Read said outside the courthouse Tuesday. “I have good reason not to. From the horse’s mouth.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)