DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The judge in the Karen Read case is limiting what lawyers can say publicly to avoid influencing potential jurors in her retrial at the request of prosecutors.

Judge Beverly Cannone referenced several comments by Read’s defense lawyers calling witnesses in the case liars or implying they were not being truthful.

Jury selection for Read’s retrial is set to begin April 1.

