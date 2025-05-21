DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read and her defense team returned to court in Dedham Wednesday for another day of testimony in her murder retrial.

Judge Beverly Cannone announced she would speak to each juror individually at sidebar Wednesday morning, with lawyers present. The reasoning for this is unknown.

“An issue has come to my attention that is going to make it necessary that I talk to each one of you individually with counsel at sidebar,” Cannone said. “It may take a while.”

Read is accused of killing Boston police officer John O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV in January 2022. Prosecutors say she left him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

The first trial ended in a hung jury.

