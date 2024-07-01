DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The judge in the Karen Read murder trial on Monday delivered a new set of instructions known as “Tuey Rodriguez instructions” after jurors expressed concern with the state of deliberations in the case.

Jurors began deliberating on Tuesday. After more than 20 hours of deliberations so far, the jury sent a note near 11 a.m. saying they have “fundamental differences in our opinions and in our minds.”

“Consensus is unattainable,” the jury said.

“We recognize the weight of this admission and the implications it holds,” the jury separately said in its note.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally argued jurors should continue deliberating. While he said he understands “they have been at this a while,” he said they had not even spent the equivalent of one hour of deliberation for each of the 29 days of testimony in the trial.

The defense argued Cannone should give the Tuey Rodriguez instructions, also known as “dynamite instructions.”

The instructions effectively serve as a last-ditch effort to tell jurors to be respectful of one another and to carefully consider whether their own view could be wrong, among other things.

Cannone agreed with the defense and delivered the instructions directly to the jury.

In her remarks, she told jurors “you should not surrender your honest conviction” as to the weight of the evidence solely because of the opinion of other jurors.

Read is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe with her SUV and left him to die in a snowbank outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

Her defense has said she is being framed, claiming O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Albert home.

Read was arrested shortly after O’Keefe died in January 2022.

Her trial began in late April and jurors eventually heard testimony from more than 70 witnesses. Both sides introduced more than 600 pieces of evidence before the case went to the jury on Tuesday of last week.

After a trial that saw spring turn to summer, Monday’s note was the second such note in which jurors updated Cannone about the status of their deliberations.

In an earlier note on Friday, the jury “despite our exhaustive review of the evidence and our diligent consideration of all the disputes evidence, we have been unable to reach a unanimous verdict.”

Cannone asked the jury to continue deliberating.

The jury went home for the weekend shortly after 4 p.m.

Read and her team arrived back at Norfolk Superior Court near 9 a.m. Monday.

Read did not respond to shouted questions from reporters while leaving the courthouse after Cannone’s new jury instructions.

Speaking with 7NEWS, legal analyst Tom Hoopes said Tuey Rodriguez instructions “happen often.”

“It doesn’t always result in a verdict but, at the same time, it often does result in a verdict one way or another,” he said.

Now that she has delivered the instruction, Hoopes said, Cannone can allow the jury to continue deliberating “as they want.”

“The only thing that stops deliberations at this point is if they come back and they say for a second time ‘We’re just absolutely deadlocked,” Hoopes said. “…At that point, she has to declare a mistrial.”

In the event of a mistrial, Hoopes said prosecutors would meet and decide whether they want to retry the case. If the prosecution opts to refile charges, Hoopes said, the timing of the new trial date would be a matter of scheduling.

“It’s a police officer who died and it’s a murder charge,” he said. “I can’t recall a case where there’s a murder charge whether they didn’t retry it after a hung jury.”

The jury went back behind closed doors after receiving the Tuey Rodriguez instructions. Their deliberations were ongoing as of around 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

