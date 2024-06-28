DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The judge in the Karen Read murder trial told jurors to continue deliberating Friday after the jury said it was unable to reach a verdict in the high-profile case.

The exchange happened near 12:15 p.m. after the jury sent a note to Judge Beverly Cannone.

Despite an “exhaustive” review of the evidence, the jury said, they had not reached a unanimous decision.

Lawyers for the prosecution and the defense argued for next steps after Cannone read the note, with Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally arguing against ending deliberations and declaring a mistrial.

Lally said the jury did not explicitly say it cannot reach a verdict.

“It just says that they haven’t come to a conclusion through their deliberative process,” he said.

Defense attorney David Yannetti disagreed.

“The word ‘exhaustive’ is the word, I think, that’s operative here,” he said. “They’re communicating to the court that they’ve exhausted all manner of compromise, all manner of persuasion and they’re at an impasse.”

“They’ve been working nonstop over the past few days,” Yannetti said.

Cannone cited the length of the trial and the length of deliberations in her response.

After hearing from 74 witnesses and after admitting 657 exhibits as evidence in the case, Cannone said “I’m not prepared to find that there have been due and thorough deliberations at this point.”

“We all know how hard you’ve been working,” Cannone told the jury directly. “Lunch will be arriving shortly. When it comes, I would ask you to clear your heads, have lunch and begin your deliberations again, or continue your deliberations.”

Read is facing three charges including second degree murder, OUI manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

Her defense team has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the home.

The Read trial started in late April and went to the jury on Tuesday. Jurors had completed roughly 17 hours of deliberations before sending their note to Cannone.

Read could receive a life sentence if convicted on the murder charge against her. The OUI manslaughter charge is punishable by five to 20 years in prison. A conviction on the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident could put Read behind bars for up to 10 years.

With her fate in the jury’s hands, Read’s many supporters have continued to gather outside the courthouse, cheering Read’s arrivals and departures and anxiously awaiting a verdict.

“It’s a little disheartening,” said one supporter when asked about the delay on Thursday.

Read has mingled with her supporters, at times, pausing to take a photo with a 12-year-old fan Thursday afternoon.

The two share a similar medical condition and Read gave the child words of encouragement.

Though testimony is done, a 200-foot buffer zone designed to keep supporters away from the actual courthouse remains in effect. State police have also stepped up security, staffing troopers around barricades and the throngs of supporters and reporters in Dedham.

