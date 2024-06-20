DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The judge in the Karen Read murder trial will rule Thursday if three of the defense’s expert witnesses will be able to testify.

Those witnesses, a retired pathologist who also treated patients for animal bites and two accident reconstruction experts, were in court on Tuesday for Judge Beverly Cannone to evaluate whether it was appropriate for them to take the stand in front of the jury.

Speaking with reporters, defense attorney Alan Jackson said it seemed, to him, that the court was trying to help Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally with his strategy.

“Judge Cannone is kind of tossing softballs out to Mr. Lally to see if he can hit them out of the park,” he said. “I don’t even get that. I don’t understand it. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Read herself spoke with reporters earlier in the week, expressing confidence in how the trial was progressing, but said she could not say for certain if she herself would testify yet.

“How do I feel about the case against me?” she told reporters. “There is no case against me. It’s smoke and mirrors and it’s going through my private life and trying to contrive a motive that was never there.”

Though the defense is not likely to put Read on the witness stand, she said she is willing.

“I would like to fill in some holes and correct some lies,” she said. “But it’s up to the attorneys and they will make the call probably at the 11th hour and I’m there or not there.”

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, with her SUV and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. The defense has pointed to Proctor as a key player in the alleged cover-up and raised questions about his handling of evidence.

Prosecutors have pushed back on the defense’s claims.

