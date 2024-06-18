DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Court is scheduled to resume Tuesday in the Karen Read murder trial, but the jury will not be present as the prosecution and the defense conduct voir dire questioning with the defense’s expert witnesses before they take the stand.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert.

Read and O’Keefe were dating when O’Keefe died.

On Monday, the jury heard from two state troopers and a digital forensic expert.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. Among allegations, the defense has focused on state police Trooper Michael Proctor as an investigator they say was involved in the alleged cover-up.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case and maintains her innocence.

Proceedings will be streaming live on whdh.com, the 7News app, and the 7News Facebook page.

