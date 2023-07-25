DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of killing her boyfriend, a Boston police officer, was back in court on Tuesday where her lawyers argued the judge presiding over the case should remove herself.

Karen Read has been facing a charge of second-degree murder following the death of John O’Keefe, who she is accused of backing her SUV into before leaving him behind in a snowbank outside of a home in Canton in January 2022.

Read has maintained she is innocent, and on Tuesday, July 25, her legal team claimed during a pre-trial hearing that their client was being framed by prosecutors.

Citing social media posts, her attorney also suggested Judge Beverly J. Cannone was connected to witnesses in the case.

Following a 30-minute recess, the judge rejected the motion to recuse herself outright, stating that she knows no one connected to the upcoming trial.

As the hearing continued, prosecutors also asked the court to put a gag order on Read’s legal team, which Cannone said she would take under advisement.

Both sides are due back in court in September.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)