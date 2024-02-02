NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge on Friday increased the fines against the Newton Teachers Union to $100,000 per day beginning Monday if they don’t agree to a contract that would return students to the classrooms after two weeks at home.

The union and school committee reported good progress toward a deal on Friday but nothing official has been announced. Negotiators pulled an all-nighter and reported leaving the table at 6 a.m. without anything finalized.

The city says the illegal strike has cost taxpayers more than $1 million in court fees and compensatory services and is apparently trying to recoup some of those costs as part of a strict back to school agreement.

In a statement, the school committee said, “…it is our responsibility to determine how those costs will be paid.”

