Judge nixes suit against ex-police boss over scrubbed report

BOSTON (AP) – A judge has dismissed two federal lawsuits against the former head of the Massachusetts State Police brought by troopers who accused him of ordering the removal of embarrassing information from a police report about the arrest of a judge’s daughter.

Judge George O’Toole said Monday that Troopers Ryan Sceviour and Ali Rei’s allegations against former State Police Superintendent Richard McKeon and Maj. Susan Anderson don’t meet the proper standard under federal law.

The judge said troopers can pursue their state claims in state court, which the troopers’ lawyer said they’ll do. Their attorney, Lenny Kesten, said they will proceed in state court and will “get to the bottom of who perpetrated this and why.”

McKeon’s lawyer said they agree with Monday’s ruling, but declined further comment.

