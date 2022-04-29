MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered a man accused of carjacking an Amazon delivery truck in Malden to get a psychiatric evaluation Friday.

Officers responding to reports of a carjacking at Main Street and Bickford Road Thursday were told the driver of the truck had stepped out to deliver a package when the man got behind the wheel, police said.

“I was like, ‘Hey, hey what are you doing?’ and ran up to the van and he just took off,” the driver said.

Other people chased the suspect and Josef Tesfaye, who works in his parents’ restaurant nearby, tackled him.

“I saw the Amazon guy running down going, ‘That’s a thief! That’s a thief,'” Tesfaye said . “Then he runs that way, they come from the other side and just run back to this side and I just caught him. He went under my leg and I caught him.”

Police arrested Michael Cunha, 42, of Somerville and charged him with carjacking. Cunha pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned at Medford District Court Friday and the judge ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and held him on on $5,000 cash bail.

