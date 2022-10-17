HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered striking teachers in Haverhill to return to work on Monday, though the union and school district have yet to reach a contract agreement.

An Essex County Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order, based on motions filed by the State Department of Labor Relations and the Haverhill School Committee, according to the school officials.

The statement from the school committee included a quote attributed to Judge James F. Lang, saying: “It is also clear to the court that the Plaintiffs and, more particularly, the 8,000 students in the Haverhill school system whose interests are the responsibility of the school committee, will suffer immediate and irreparable injury if the requested temporary injunctive relief is not granted.”

The school committee said a hearing will be held Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to determine whether the restraining order will turn into an injunction.

If the union continues to strike, they will be considered in contempt, which could result in the court issuing fines against the HEA and MTA, the school committee said.

A spokesperson for the union said teachers will not return to work until they have a new contract.

In her update to families of Haverhill Public Schools on Monday, Superintendent Margaret Marotta canceled school for students on Tuesday, and said in part: “Progress continues, but frustrations can be seen on both sides and no agreement has been reached. As such, we are again forced to cancel school for students tomorrow, Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Once again, the day has been converted to a professional development day for all staff. I thank the dedicated Haverhill staff who came to work today despite the controversy.”

As 7NEWS previously reported, Massachusetts State law prohibits public employees to strike, but teacher strikes have happened in the past. Back in May, Brookline educators made the decision to strike after not reaching an agreement with the union.

The Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Teachers Association said in a statement: “In Malden and Haverhill, our members are fighting for the common good. When school committees fail to settle fair contracts, they disrespect not only educators, but also the students and the communities that depend on our public schools. Malden and Haverhill are saying enough is enough.”

The order came in as negotiations were resuming, which have been partly stuck on wages. Other issues still being negotiated include class size, prep time, safe work environments, and diverse hiring.

“We do not allow our students to tell us ‘No, we can’t do it’ and we are doing the same thing,” Christine Hickey, Haverhill Contract Action Team Chair, said at the picket line Monday. “We are letting you know we are not taking ‘No’ for an answer!”

“We just wanna be treated with respect,” Haverhill teacher and parent Joanna Dix said. “And part of being treated with respect is paying us fairly.”

Statewide data from 2020 showed Haverhill teachers earned a salary averaging at $74,287, over $10,000 less than the Massachusetts state average.

“The city has offered a financial package of over $20 million dollars, in raises,” Scott Wood of the school committee said. “Let me repeat that. We have offered over $20 million dollars in raises in our financial package. This is an unprecedented amount.”

“Go back to work, go back and teach,” he said. “Stop breaking the law, and let’s get this negotiation done while the kids are in the classroom.”

Some Haverhill students stood with the teachers on Monday.

“This doesn’t just affect out teachers, it affects us,” Sheeba Nabiryo, a senior at Haverhill High School, said. “When you underfund our schools, when you underpay our teachers, you’re showing us that our education doesn’t have any value.”

