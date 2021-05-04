Judge orders new trial on remaining weapons charges against Sean Ellis

BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge has ordered a new trial on the remaining weapons charges against Sean Ellis, a man who spent more than 20 years in prison for the killing of a police officer before his conviction was overturned.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Robert Ullman deemed “justice was not done” after District Attorney Rachael Rollins filed a motion asking the court to grant a new trial for Ellis so her office can drop his remaining gun convictions.

Ellis was found guilty in the 1993 killing of Boston Police Det. John Mulligan, but a judge in 2015 ordered a new trial on the murder and armed robbery charges after finding authorities failed to disclose evidence of corruption among investigating officers.

Prosecutors announced in 2018 that they would not retry Ellis but the 1995 firearm convictions remained on his record.

Ellis’ fight to prove his innocence was documented in the Netflix series “Trial 4.”

