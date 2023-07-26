A Boston restaurant owner accused of shooting at a man in the North End was ordered to be held in custody for 120 days, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Patrick Mendoza, 54, was found to be a danger to the public by a judge during his dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

Mendoza, the owner of Monica’s Trattoria in the North End, faces multiple assault charges in connection with a July 12 shooting on Hanover Street in which prosecutors say the 54 year old rode a bicycle up to another man and opened fire.

“[He] fired multiple shots at this individual, stating ‘it’s going to be quick, I’m going to kill you,” prosecutor Daniel Nucci told the court during Mendoza’s arraignment on Friday, July 21.

No injuries were reported, but the shooting ended up leaving a bullet hole in the window of the business, Modern Pastry. It also led to a warrant being issued for Mendoza’s arrest. The suspect was later taken into custody after being found at a rehab facility on the Cape.

The DA’s office said Mendoza will return to court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 4.

