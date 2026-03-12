MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge issued a release ruling, ordering ICE return a 14-year-old girl to her family.

According to Congresswoman Lori Trahan, who said the teen was detained in Marlboro, said ICE was using the girl to get her father to turn himself in so they could deport him.

In a statement, Trahan said:

“To be absolutely clear, a 14-year-old girl should never have been detained in the first place. The fact that it took a federal court order to return a child to her family is a damning indictment of DHS policy.”

DHS has not yet responded to 7NEWS’ request for comment.

