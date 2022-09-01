BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge has ordered the release of files from a sexual assault case involving Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, after the councilor filed to have the documents unsealed in the face of allegations overshadowing his campaign for district attorney.

Judge Debra Squires-Lee ordered the City and the Boston Police Department to release documents related to the 2005 case to Arroyo by 2 p.m. on Friday, with redactions.

In her ruling, Squires-Lee said part of the reason she wanted to release the documents was due to significant public interest.

“In light of the apparent and immediate impact on an ongoing Primary election and Arroyo’s ability to serve effectively his current role, I find that Arroyo will suffer irreparable harm if he is denied the requested materials to respond to the public allegations,” the judge said in a statement.

The allegations involve a case from 2005, when Arroyo was 18-years-old. Though no charges were filed in that case, as well as another in 2007, both came to light during the race for Suffolk County District Attorney due to a Boston Globe article published in August.

The documents that are to be released will come with redactions ordered by the judge, blocking information or statements that would identify the alleged victim.

A lawyer representing the woman said in a statement that the victim respects the judge’s order, but “hopes that this intrusion into her life will not deter other victims from seeking the protection of the judicial system, which is so necessary for survivors of sexual abuse.”

“We also wish to reaffirm that our client told the truth,” Attorney Leonard Kesten said in the statement.

With only five days until the primary, the ordered release is a small win for Arroyo, who was stripped of his council assignments earlier this week due to the allegations.

“As I have maintained from the beginning, I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,” Arroyo said in a statement. “And I know the records that I will receive tomorrow will show the allegations from 2005 were determined to be unfounded.”

UPDATE, 7:45 p.m. EST: A judge has ruled that the files related to the 2005 sexual assault investigation involving Ricardo Arroyo can be released, with various redactions. The documents are to be released to Arroyo by 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.

7 p.m. EST: Judge to rule on whether to unseal documents from sexual assault case involving Ricardo Arroyo

A judge announced she will rule Thursday night on whether or not to unseal files involving a yearsold sexual assault case involving Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.

The allegations center around a case from 2005, when Arroyo, who is now running for Suffolk County District Attorney, was 18-years-old. The case, along with another in 2007, has been overshadowing the DA race since a Boston Globe report brought both to light in August.

While a woman involved in the ’07 case has recanted the allegations stemming from it, the person at the center of the ’05 allegations told the Globe she stood by what she told officials 17 years ago.

No charges were filed in either case, but in a hearing Thursday, Arroyo filed an emergency order asking a judge to release investigative files from the ’05 incident.

“The hope here is to make sure that we are at least setting the record straight as to what occurred back when I was in high school, so that people who are wrestling with that question and trying to come to conclusions on what happened are given the facts and the truth about what happened there,” Arroyo told reporters.

The sensitive paperwork is protected specifically because no one was ever charged.

At the same hearing, an attorney for the City of Boston argued the law sealing the documents is written the way it is to protect alleged victims.

“If the legislature wanted to give the accused access to these, they could have put them in the list of people that are properly recipients of these files, and they did not,” said Attorney James MeGee.

An attorney for the woman told 7NEWS the release of the documents would constitute an invasion of privacy.

“She’s incredibly upset,” said Attorney Leonard Kesten. “Incredibly upset – she’s being re-victimized. I mean, this happened in 2005 – it was over. She’s moved on with her life and now, suddenly this is in the media?”

Arroyo’s attorney, however, argues this is a unique case, where partial information was leaked about an elected official.

“He’s being harmed every day,” the lawyer argued Thursday.

Following reports on the allegations from the Globe, Arroyo was stripped of his council chairmanships, causing an uproar at a city council meeting on Wednesday. Having insinuated the allegations were leaked by the campaign of his opponent, interim DA Kevin Hayden, Arroyo said he owes it to his constituents and the public to give the complete story of the allegations and why the claims were unfounded.

“I have to live with these allegations now, because they’re in the public space for the rest of my life,” Arroyo said. “It’s only fair, I believe, that the conclusions in the investigation are also made public.”

As the allegations continue to cast a shadow on the DA’s race, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey have pulled their endorsements for the councilor. Several other prominent, local politicians have also pulled their support, including City Council President Ed Flynn.

7NEWS reached out to Hayden’s campaign for comment, receiving the following statement:

“The allegations of sexual assault made against Ricardo Arroyo are serious and completely disqualifying… Arroyo lacks the integrity and moral character to serve as District Attorney,” the statement read.

