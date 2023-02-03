WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered the statewide Massachusetts Teachers Association to stop supporting the Woburn Teachers Association Friday as Woburn teachers remained on strike for a fifth day amid ongoing contract negotiations.

The ruling came on Friday afternoon after Woburn teachers headed back to the picket line for another day, gathering outside Woburn City Hall.

Teachers also headed to Beacon Hill where they shouted their demands on the steps of the State House. Teachers then went inside looking for support from lawmakers, though they found most were not there on this Friday afternoon.

The teachers say they hope to be back in the classroom as soon as Monday. But they still have to work out a new contract deal and an agreement on how to return.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin has said, deal or no deal, he wants teachers back in the classroom either way after five days of canceled classes for Woburn students.

Though they haven’t reached an agreement, parties said Thursday night they’ve made progress toward a deal.

Strikes are illegal among public employees in Massachusetts. A superior court judge ruled on Wednesday that the Woburn Teachers Association would have to pay daily fines beginning at $40,000. The fine amount will increase by $5,000 per-day for each day that teachers remain on strike.

Woburn city officials said the average teacher salary in Woburn schools is about $85,000. Teacher and paraprofessional pay have been among topics of debate to date in contract negotiations, with teachers pushing for higher compensation.

