BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal judge in Boston ordered the Trump administration to restore the student status of Rumeysa Ozturk, the Tufts University student who was detained by ICE.

This change will allow Ozturk to get a job and continue the research needed to complete her PhD program.

Ozturk was arrested by ICE agents in Somerville in March for writing an op-ed in the Tufts student newspaper about the war in Gaza.

She was held in an ICE detention facility for 45 days.

