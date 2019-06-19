Judge reaches verdict in Blackstone ‘house of horrors’ murder trial

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A verdict has been reached in the case against a Blackstone woman who was charged with murder after the remains of three babies were found in her squalid home.

A Worcester Superior Court judge is expected to announce the verdict in the case against Erika Murray at 11 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2014, four living children were removed from Murray’s home. Three dead babies were also found in the trash-strewn and insect-infested house.

Murray had been charged in the deaths of two of the babies but the judge last week dropped one of the two murder charges against her, saying there wasn’t enough evidence that one of those babies was born alive.

During the trial, Betsy Brown, a neighbor who discovered Murray’s home after a 10-year-old boy who lived there asked for help in getting a baby to stop crying, was called upon by the prosecution to testify about the wretched “house of horrors.”

“The smell was overcoming. I can’t even describe it. It was a horrible, horrible smell,” she told the court. “There was just trash and stuff everywhere.”

Murray’s attorney argued that she is mentally ill and that there is no evidence she caused the baby’s death.

Closing arguments wrapped up on Friday.

