NEWARK, N.J. (WHDH) — A family court judge in New Jersey has been rebuked after denying a prosecutor’s request to try a teen accused of rape as an adult after he said that the suspect comes from a good family and has a high chance of getting into college, according to court documents.

An appeals court recently issued a 14-page ruling overturning the family court judge’s decision, allowing for the case to be moved from family court to a grand jury.

The suspect, who was 16 at the time of the incident, allegedly walked with the 16-year-old victim to a closed-off, darkened area during a pajama-themed party involving alcohol where he recorded himself having intercourse with the girl who prosecutors say “was visibly intoxicated, physically helpless and unable to provide consent.”

He forwarded the video clip to several friends and also texted them saying, “[w]hen your first time having sex was rape,” court documents read.

The victim and her family pursued criminal charges several months later.

The case appeared in family court for a multi-day hearing, where a judge denied the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s waiver to try the teen as an adult on July 30, 2018.

In denying the waiver, the judge said, “[T]his young man comes from a good family who put him into an excellent school where he was doing extremely well.”

“He is clearly a candidate for not just college but probably for a good college. His scores for college entry were very high,” the judge continued.

The judge also expressed concern that the prosecutor did not indicate that she had explained to the victim and her mother the “devastating effect” a waiver would have on the suspect’s life, according to court documents.

The appeals court reviewed the family court judge’s decision and recently decided that he failed to neutrally review the state’s waiver application.

“The likelihood of conviction was not for the judge to decide on a waiver motion,” the appeals court ruling read. “Rather than focusing on whether the prosecutor’s consideration of the statutory factors supported the application, the judge decided the case for himself.”

The suspect will now be treated as an adult in front of a grand jury.

