BOSTON (AP) — A judge has rejected a plea deal in the extortion case against the ex-chief of staff to a former Massachusetts mayor that called for her to serve no time behind bars.

Genoveva Andrade, who was the former chief of staff to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia, was set to be sentenced on Thursday. But U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock said he didn’t approve of the deal she made with prosecutors that would have spared her prison time.

Andrade deserves some incarceration, Woodlock said, The Herald News reported.

The decision means Andrade will have to negotiate a new deal with prosecutors or face trial.

Correia was convicted last month of stealing money from investors who backed the smartphone app he crated to bankroll his lavish lifestyle and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the city. Correia said he’s innocent and will appeal.

Andrade is charged with crimes including extortion and bribery. She was accused of aiding Correia in the marijuana vendor extortion scheme and also kicking back half her salary to the mayor in order to keep her job. She never testified against Correia at trial and jurors acquitted Correia for the salary kickback scheme.

Emails seeking comment were sent to Andrade’s lawyer and the U.S. attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

