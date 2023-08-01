A judge has rejected a motion that would have limited what attorneys are allowed to say publicly about the case against a woman accused of killing her boyfriend, a Boston police officer.

Karen Read is facing murder charges connected to the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January of 2022.

Prosecutors have said Read backed her SUV over O’Keefe and left him to die in a snowbank outside a home in Canton. However, her attorneys have said she is being framed and claim there is a cover-up.

Prosecutors recently asked the judge to limit what Read’s attorneys can say about the case. In her ruling on Monday, though, Judge Beverly Cannone decided Read’s lawyers have not said anything that could prejudice the case.

Read was recently in court on July 25.

She is due back in court in September.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)