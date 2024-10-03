SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 46-year-old Attleboro man will remain behind bars after his arraignment in connection with a wide-ranging fraud investigation at his used car business in Swansea.

Swansea police said authorities arrested Edward Cicciu near 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Cicciu had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf on Thursday. After a presentation from the prosecution and an exchange with the defense, the judge in Cicciu’s current case revoked bail in a prior matter.

Among allegations, police said roughly 25 people came forward beginning in May to report being defrauded by Bristol County Auto Exchange.

Citing an extensive investigation, police said Cicciu received cars on loan from a local auctioneer. Though he physically received the cars, Cicciu allegedly would not receive the titles until he actually paid the auction company the full cost.

Police said Cicciu sold the cars, attached fake or fraudulent license plates, and told buyers he would mail them their title and registration.

Rather than mailing the documents, police said Cicciu went dark on buyers and never paid the auction company.

“The purchasers never received the titles and therefore could not register the vehicles,” police said. “The auction company still owns the victims’ vehicles and is in the process of repossessing them.”

Cicciu is currently charged with nine counts of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses, eight counts of forgery and misuse of RMV documents, 13 counts of failure to deliver a title upon motor vehicle transfer, four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, and one count of larceny by check over $1,200.

Police said they expect additional charges will be filed in the coming days.

Cicciu appeared in Fall River District Court early Thursday afternoon. Among allegations, the prosecutor assigned to his case said his scheme began in October 2023 and continued through September of this year.

In addition to issues with their titles and registration, Assistant District Attorney Nicole Cheney said some cars would not have been able to pass inspection. One car was missing a catalytic converter, according to Cheney. Some had frame damage or other issues.

All told, Cheney said Cicciu “engaged in a pattern of conduct where he was deceiving and defrauding victims who were simply looking to purchase a vehicle.”

Cheney said Cicciu was previously arraigned in July after he allegedly cast a pair of bad checks totaling $15,036 in March. Cicciu used the checks to buy vehicles from a dealership, according to the prosecution.

Beyond his July arraignment, Cheney said Cicciu has a history of missing court dates, including two fugitive from justice charges on his record.

Cicciu’s defense attorney said his client grew up in Brockton. He has joint custody of a son whom he cares for five days per week. Cicciu’s attorney said he is also a US Army veteran.

Attorney Jeremy Waxler said Cicciu said he was going to meet with the lending company in this case “to get this all worked out.”

“He states it’s more of a misunderstanding than him doing anything,” Waxler said.

Judge David Sorrenti, responded, asking “A quarter million dollar misunderstanding with 23 separate alleged victims?”

Waxler said his client said he “fell behind” and believes he can “make all victims whole again.”

Waxler asked the judge to release Cicciu with a monitoring bracelet.

Citing Cicciu’s legal history and the new allegations against him, Sorrenti sided with the prosecution, revoking Cicciu’s bail and setting bail in his new case at $100,000.

Cicciu is due back in court on Nov. 1.

