BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge has ruled against a group that went to court over the state’s plan to handle shelters that are nearing capacity.

The group Lawyers for Civil Rights brought the case to court Tuesday as they protested Gov. Maura Healey’s plans to initiate a waitlist when shelters are full.

In its case, Lawyers for Civil Rights argued Massachusetts’ right-to-shelter law requires a 90-day notice before making changes proposed by Healey’s administration.

In her ruling Wednesday, the judge ruled in favor of Healey’s plan.

