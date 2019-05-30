Judge rules alleged victim must turn over phone to defense in Kevin Spacey sexual assault case

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ruled Thursday that the alleged victim in the Kevin Spacey case must turn over his phone to the defense for further examination.

The judge also ruled that the defense cannot have credit card records or employment records from people at Club Car.

Spacey is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old man at the Nantucket restaurant back in 2016.

The ruling also says the club car has to hand over any surveillance video from the night in question by 10 a.m. Monday.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)