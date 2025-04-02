BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge ruled the City of Boston can proceed with the demolition of White Stadium.

In a ruling handed down on Wednesday, the judge determined that the stadium’s redevelopment does not violate state law for park land protections.

A civil lawsuit was filed in February to block a plan to build a new stadium to house a professional women’s soccer team. The park will also be used by students of Boston public schools (BPS).

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu commented on the decision, saying, “In a city of sports champions, this is a historic victory. A renovated White Stadium will be open and used by BPS students, coaches, and community 15 hours per day, more than 345 days per year.”

The lawsuit claimed the city violated part of the Massachusetts constitution which requires the state legislature to step in to change the use of public parks.

Boston Civil Rights activist Jean McGuire also commented on the decision, saying, “This is our park; the public’s park. We pay for it with our taxes and we have forever. Our kids should not have to ask permission to play in a public park.”

“Our advocacy for Franklin Park and the community is about supporting our kids and the park with a truly public stadium,” the Franklin Park Defenders said in a response. “The communities around the park should be central to decision making for our parks, not asked their opinion after decisions are already made.”

