Judge rules embattled Fall River mayor allowed to stay in office

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ruled Thursday that the embattled mayor of Fall River is allowed to stay in office.

The Fall River City Council voted 8-to-1 last month in favor of appointing Council President Cliff Ponte to temporarily replace Jasiel Correia as acting mayor amid allegations that Correia extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana companies.

Correia refused to turn over the keys to his office, so the council attempted to get a preliminary injunction to require Correia to give up his mayoral duties.

A judge denied that injunction request Thursday, saying the council cannot oust Correia from office.

Correia has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

He is seeking re-election in November.

The city council request for a preliminary injunction has been denied. pic.twitter.com/UvDYjAY2TK — Jasiel F. Correia II (@mayorjasiel) October 10, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)