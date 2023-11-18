LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge has ruled that a deadly officer-involved shooting in Lexington last year was justified, officials announced Saturday.

Brendan Reilly was fatally shot by Lexington Police Officer Joseph Carruthers on Feb. 12, 2022 after charging at another officer with a knife, according to a statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

As stated in the report, “The goal of this inquest was to determine whether the fatal shooting of Reilly by that on-duty Lexington police officer was the result of an unlawful act or legally justified. It was also the goal of this inquest to determine whether the use of less-lethal munitions and any non-lethal injuries sustained by Reilly by Officers [Steven] Papia and [John] Frissori were the result of unlawful acts or were legally justified.”

The inquest was launched on Dec. 14, 2022 and concluded on March 16. The judge ruled the shooting of Reilly was justified.

In a statement, Ryan wrote, “The Reilly family remains in our thoughts as they continue to mourn Brendan.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)