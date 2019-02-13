Judge rules in man’s lawsuit over school drinking water

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed much of a lawsuit brought by a man concerned about lead levels in drinking water at a Massachusetts school system.

Judge Mark Mastroianni in his ruling this week said Michael Hootstein’s claim against the Amherst-Pelham school district can’t go forward because he is not a lawyer and can’t represent his grandson.

Hootstein, of Shutesbury, sued on behalf of his grandson saying the schools were violating students’ constitutional right because of what he says are unsafe levels of lead in the water. He sought to force the schools to provide bottled water and the install filtration systems.

School officials say the drinking water is safe.

Hootstein praised the judge’s decision Tuesday and plans on hiring a lawyer for his grandson.

