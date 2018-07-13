Judge rules infant’s death 39 years ago was a homicide

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge has ruled that an infant’s death 39 years ago was a homicide and not sudden infant death syndrome.

The Portland Press Herald reports the judge’s ruling Wednesday comes after new evidence found 4-month-old Nathan Hagar was likely smothered with a pillow at a Maine apartment in 1979.

The ruling will allow the child’s father, 63-year-old Burton Hagar, to plead guilty to a manslaughter charge in exchange for a 15-year sentence as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Hagar has repeatedly admitted to his son’s death, but the case against him couldn’t move forward until a court determined that a crime was committed.

Hagar’s attorney says he is “disappointed” in the judge’s ruling due to inconsistencies in his client’s statements.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)