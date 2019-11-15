Judge rules Medford HS boy’s soccer team will play in finals after mix-up off the field

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge has ruled that the Medford high school boy’s soccer team will be allowed to play in the finals and not forfeit their season after a mix up off the field.

On Friday, the judge says that a clerical error by administrators should not prevent the athletes from playing in the finals.

The team originally had to forfeit the game after the administration did not file the proper paperwork for one of the players on the team.

Freshman soccer player Danny Diskin said, “Personally, I think the team has worked really hard and deserves to be in the finals.”

7News learned that the player played soccer for three years in a row at a different school then took a year off and is now playing for Medford.

The rules are that students are only eligible to play for four consecutive years.

Junior soccer player Brian Miser said, “It’s upsetting you know, for a while Medford sports hasn’t been up there and now that we finally have the chance in the playoff run, they now want to bring up these issues.”

In a statement, Medford public schools says when it realized the oversight, administrators reported themselves to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association which disqualified the team.

MIAA spokesperson Tara Bennett said, “There is a process, and a governance, an expectation that meter schools adhere to the policies put in place.”

“We deserve to have a chance to showcase our talent,” Diskin said.

BREAKING: the #Medford HS soccer team -will- compete tomorrow. A judge ruled that a clerical error by administrators should not prevent the athletes from playing in the finals. #7news @DoughertyJC pic.twitter.com/xSCZUNhEld — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) November 15, 2019

