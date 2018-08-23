In this Thursday, July 19, 2018 image taken from surveillance video released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Markeis McGlockton, far left, is shot by Michael Drejka during an altercation in the parking lot of a convenience store in Clearwater, Fla. The family of McGlockton issued an appeal Tuesday, July 24, 2018, through an attorney for the public to put pressure on State Attorney Bernie McCabe to file charges against Drejka, a white man who fatally shot the black father of three last Thursday upon being pushed to the ground outside a convenience store. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has decided not to reduce the bail of a white man charged with manslaughter in the death of an unarmed black man in a store parking lot.

Pinellas County Judge Joseph Bulone ruled Thursday that the $100,000 bail amount for Michael Drejka should stand. He said it’s a reasonable amount, since Drejka faces anywhere from 11 to 30 years in prison if convicted.

The 48-year-old Drejka said he shot 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton in self-defense in an encounter that has revived debate over Florida’s “stand-your-ground” law.

Surveillance video shows Drejka confronting McGlockton’s family for parking in a handicapped spot. McGlockton then left the store and shoved Drejka to the pavement. Drejka then pulled a handgun and fired as McGlockton backed away.

