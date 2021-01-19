Judge sentences North Adams man to 60 years in prison for sexually exploiting child

NORTH ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - A North Adams man who produced child pornography was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday, officials said.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni sentenced Anthony Deordio, 46, to what amounted to a life term behind bars after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of advertising child pornography, and two counts of distribution of child pornography, among other charges, according to a release issued by United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

In November 2017, Deordio used a minor victim to produce child pornography. The video file he produced was later recovered and further investigation led authorities to Deordio.

He was also convicted of offering to sell child pornography on the internet, distributing child pornography over the internet, and receiving and possessing child pornography.

In 2006 he was convicted of possession of child pornography in Massachusetts state court.

