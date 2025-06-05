MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge set a $2,000 bond for the Milford 18-year-old detained by ICE Thursday.

Marcelo Gomes, was taken into federal custody over the weekend while on his way to volleyball practice.

Gomes’ immigration hearing in Chelmsford wrapped around 1 p.m. Thursday. If his family is able to make the bond, he will be released. If not, another hearing is set for June 26 at 9 a.m.

On Wednesday, a judge blocked the federal government from transferring Gomes to a facility in Rhode Island.

Attorneys for Gomes said the 18-year-old high school student had been sleeping on the floor in ICE custody.

Recently, Gomes’ family released a video message asking the government to “please bring my son back.”

