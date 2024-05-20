NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge set bail on Monday for one of three men facing weapons charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Northborough earlier this month.

Wallisom Texeira Da Silva was arraigned on Monday of last week, one day after police arrested him alongside Arnoldo Nogueira Filho and Pedro Desouza-Passos.

While a judge set bail for Filho and Desouza-Passos, he did not do the same for Da Silva, instead ordering he be held pending a dangerousness hearing.

On Monday, the prosecution withdrew its motion for dangerousness and, as he did for Filho and Desouza-Passos, the judge set Da Silva’s bail at $25,000.

The shooting happened on May 12 during a house party on Howard Street in Northborough.

A 16-year-old — since identified as Ygor Correia, of Bellingham — was killed, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. One other person, a 17-year-old, was shot and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

In court, prosecutors said Da Silva, Filho and Desouza-Passos were all occupants in a car stopped by investigators after the shooting. Prosecutors said investigators found ammunition in two purses in the car.

Hours after the initial traffic stop, prosecutors said, investigators found a gun on a pathway at the home where the shooting took place. The prosecution said Da Silva later told authorities the gun was his.

Filho and Desouza-Passos were scheduled to appear in court virtually on Monday but had their appearances rescheduled.

Filho, Desouza-Passos and Da Silva are now all due back in court on June 10.

While court proceedings continue, a GoFundMe has been set up to assist in funeral costs for Correia, including transporting his body home to Brazil for burial. The fundraiser had raised over $15,000 as of Monday.

