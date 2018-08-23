Judge sets bail at $5,000 for ex-Auburn music teacher accused of raping student

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) – A retired music teacher who once worked in the Auburn School District was arraigned Thursday on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery on a student.

Stephen Jaszek, 62, of South Hadley, faced a Worcester Superior Court judge and was ordered held on $5,000 bail after he was arrested Wednesday on four counts of rape of a child and one count of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The alleged crimes, which happened within the last ten years, occurred during school hours, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Jaszek, who taught students at the Julia Bancroft School, allegedly abused the victim “over an extended period of time” while on school property, Prosecutor Alyssa Kilmurray said.

Despite retiring from Auburn in 2014 after a 35-year career, prosecutors said they believe Jaszek has been working part-time for another school system, giving music lessons to students in the third, fourth and fifth grade, in addition to private sessions.

Jaszek’s lawyer says his client firmly denies the charges

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, have no unsupervised contact with anyone under age 16 except his son and be monitored with a GPS bracelet.

The case was continued to Sept. 24.

In a statement, the Auburn School District called the news disturbing and said that they stand in support of the victim:

Auburn Superintendent of Schools Maryellen Brunelle issued a statement Wednesday night that read in part: “Earlier today, Mr. Steve Jaszek, longtime music educator in the Auburn Public Schools who retired in 2014, was arrested by the Auburn Police, having been indicted by a Superior Court Grand Jury. According to the police, the victim in these assaults was then a student at the Julia Bancroft School and it is alleged that these profoundly disturbing acts took place during the school day approximately 9 years ago.

“Immediately upon learning of this investigation, the District has, and will continue to, fully cooperate with the Auburn Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office. As a District, we stand in full support of this victim who is now a former student, along with this individual’s family, thankful that this child had the courage to report to the Auburn Police these most inappropriate acts. We remain hopeful that, through the support of family, friends, the entire school and greater Auburn community, this young individual continues to find the strength to live a long, happy and healthy life.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)