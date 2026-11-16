PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge on Monday scheduled Lindsay Clancy’s second trial in the killings of her three young children for late March, over the objections of prosecutors.

Clancy is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Her first trial end in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on whether she was criminally responsible for the killings. Eleven jurors favored acquittal on the grounds of insanity, while one disagreed.

Prosecutors had sought a May trial date, citing scheduling conflicts, but Superior Court Judge William Sullivan set the retrial for March 29 in Plymouth Superior Court.

The decision to schedule Clancy’s second trial comes a week after Sullivan rejected a defense request to dismiss the charges. He ruled that a retrial would not violate Clancy’s constitutional protection against double jeopardy.

Attorneys are scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 30 to discuss trial logistics, security and media arrangements. A pretrial conference is set for Feb. 18.

Clancy’s lawyers had argued that the judge should have investigated or removed the lone juror who opposed acquittal before declaring a mistrial.

Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, has never disputed that she killed her three children at the family’s Duxbury home in January 2023. Her attorneys said she was suffering from severe mental illness at the time.

Prosecutors argued Clancy planned the killings and understood what she was doing.

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